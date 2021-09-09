Covid-19: Armenia back to EU’s “red zone”

Due to the sharp increase in the prevalence of COVID-19, Armenia has moved to EU’s “red zone,” the Ministry of Health reports.

once again found itself in an epidemically dangerous “red” zone, which could lead to tightening of entry rules for Armenian nationals.



The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) updates the list of epidemiologically safe countries every two weeks, taking into account the COVID-19 situation, the number of new cases and vaccinations.



At the beginning of summer Armenia was moving from the “red” to the “green” zone, but due to the rapid spread of the new Delta variant within a month, Armenia is again considered an insecure country from an epidemiological point of view.