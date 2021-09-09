Armenian PM offers condolences over the death of Russian Emergency Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the untimely death of Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev,” Pashinyan said in a cable.

“On behalf of the people of Armenia, and on my own behalf I ask you to convey words of sincere compassion and support to the family and friends of Yevgeny Zinichev,” the Prime Minister said.

Yevgeny Zinichev trafically died on Wednesday, trying to save a person’s life during drills.