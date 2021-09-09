Armenian, Georgian PMs praise the high-level talks

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has wrapped up the visit to Georgia.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, President Salome Zurabishvili, paid tribute at the Heroes’ Square in Tbilisi, participated in an officicial dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili discussed the agenda of Armenian-Georgian relations. The prospect of opening an era of stability, peace and development in the region was one of the key topics on the agenda.

The interlocutors agreed on joint efforts and programs to expand the Armenian-Georgian cooperation, to promote the regional dialogue. In this context, the Prime Minister of Armenia also had an effective meeting with the President of Georgia.

The official visit of the Prime Minister to Georgia concluded with an informal meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia in Batumi, during which the Prime Minister was introduced to the programs aimed at tourism development and measures aimed at improving infrastructure. The parties expressed praised the course of the talks and agreed to continue active contacts in both official and unofficial formats.