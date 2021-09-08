Ombudsman to send new report on Azerbaijani atrocities to international structures

The Human Rights Defender’s Office has published a new ad hoc report, presenting concrete evidence of torture and inhumane treatment of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan.

The document highlights Azerbaijan’s responsibility for war crimes. It presents the facts of cruel treatment, torture, humiliation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, mutilation of bodies of the dead.

The special report also presents the mass atrocities that took place in Kovsakan on October 20, 2020 (tying Armenian soldiers to a car and dragging them along, cutting off the ears of killed people, etc.).

The report includes substantiating photos, videos and analyzes.

The document will be sent to international structures, as well as Armenian state bodies and non-governmental organizations.