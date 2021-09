Lichtenstein hold Armenia to 1-1 draw in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Lichtenstein held Armenia to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup qualifier held in Yerevan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the score shortly before the end of the first half from a penalty kick.

Lichtenstein ‘s Noah Frick leveled the score in the 80th minute.

Armenia remain second in Group J with 11 points.

Leaders Germany have 12 points and will face Iceland later today.