Armenian PM arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Georgia on a state visit. Following the official welcoming ceremony, Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will have a private conversation, after which expanded-format negotiations will continue.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries will also make statements to the press summing up the results of the negotiations.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili. In the sidelines of the visit, Nikol Pashinyan will also pay homage at Heroes Square in Tbilisi.