Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss regional developments

The Armenian-Georgian high level negotiations are over, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan informs.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili discussed a number of issues of political, economic, health, cultural and humanitarian spheres aimed at the development of bilateral relations.

The sides also referred to the regional developments, highlighting the efforts of the two countries for the establishment and strengthening of peace and stability.

Nikol Pashinyan has left for Georgia for a two-day official visit.