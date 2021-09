Late on Tuesday, the Armenian national team held the last training ahead of Lichtenstein clash.

Armenia will host Lichtenstein tonight in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The clash follows a 6-0 defeat to Germany on September 5. Before that Armenia had played a goalless draw with North Macedonia.

Germany now tops Group J with 12 points. Armenia drops to second with 10 points. Romania is third with 9 points, after beating Lichtenstein 2-0.