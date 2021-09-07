House in Artsakh’s Taghavard villages damaged in Azerbaijani shooting

On September 6, at around 7:30 pm, the Azerbaijani side fired at Armenian positions and the direction of peaceful settlements from the positions located in the direction of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard settlements of the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.



The house of one of the residents of Taghavard community was damaged in the shooting. Three bullets hit the wall of the house, one bullet hit the window of one of the bedrooms.



The house is home to six civilians, one of them a minor, the Ombudsman says.



After midnight, the Azerbaijani side continued firing, but no material damage was reported. Russian peacekeepers and Artsakh law enforcement bodies have been informed about the incident.



“The Azerbaijani positions located in the vicinity of peaceful settlements are a direct and real threat to the life, health and other vital rights of the people of Artsakh; they disrupt the normal life and activities of the population in those settlements,” Gegham Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

He noted that the failure to hold the perpetrators accountable leads to recurrence of such incidents.



“A comprehensive investigation into all ceasefire violations, including the involvement of Russian peacekeepers, is on the agenda,” the Ombudsman said.