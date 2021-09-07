French Ambassador Jonahan Lacôte weaps up mission in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

The Prime Minister noted that Mr. Lacôte’s tenure overlapped with a difficult and eventful period for Armenia and the region. Nikol Pashinyan noted that this period not only did not have a negative impact on the Armenian-French unique relations, but the bilateral cooperation became even closer. The Prime Minister added that there are wide opportunities for developing cooperation between the two friendly states in various fields. According to the Prime Minister, the Governments of Armenia and France are interested in developing and expanding cooperation, which is based on the centuries-old friendship of the Armenian and French peoples.

At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed the important role of France as a Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Referring to Armenia’s chairmanship of the Organization of La Francophonie, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the difficulties caused by the pandemic, as well as the war of the last year deprived our country of the opportunity to be active within the organization, but expressed confidence that cooperation within the organization will become more effective and close in the near future.

‘’Those difficulties have not overshadowed our relations with France, and here your personal contribution should be emphasized. We will perceive you as a friend of Armenia, we will be glad to see you in our country in the future’’, the Prime Minister said, wishing Jonathan Lacôte success.

Ambassador Lacôte thanked for the high appreciation and noted that both difficult and happy moments took place in Armenia during the period of his tenure.

‘’I have exciting memories of the peaceful revolution in Armenia. The recent events in the country showed that democracy in Armenia is irreversible and the Armenian people can be proud of it’’, the Ambassador said. Jonathan Lacôte noted that France will continue close cooperation with Armenia in various spheres, including for pushing forward with the reforms.

During the meeting the sides referred to the process and future works in the spheres of investments, education, healthcare and joint programs in other directions.