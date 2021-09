45 Days – The Fight For A Nation: Documentary on Artsakh war to be screened in the US

Film about the 44-day war in Artsakh will be screened in the United States, System OF A Down frontman Serj Tankian informs.

The first screening of the “45 Days: The Fight For A Nation” will have its first screening on September16 in Hollywood at the world famous Chinese theater before traveling across the country.

The film is directed by Emile Ghessen.