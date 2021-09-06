Armenian FM, Russian Co-Chair emphasize the need to resume the Karabakh peace process

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the newly appointed Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the importance of resuming the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed the support of the Armenian side to the joint statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs after the 44-day war, where the need for a stable and lasting settlement of the conflict based on well-known principles and elements is emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the urgency of addressing priority humanitarian issues. In this context, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan.