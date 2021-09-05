Germany wary of Mkhitaryan and Adamyan: Hansi Flick gives injury update ahead of Armenia clash

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sargis Adamyan are quick and technically good players, we need a good compact defense,” Germany head coach Hansi Flick told a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Armenia, Bavarian Football Works reports.

Germany battling injuries and an illness heading into the match.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller was sent home earlier in the week with an injury, but he is not alone. Robin Gosens suffered a knock in the match against Liechtenstein, and now Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz has come down with flu-like symptoms.

Manuel Neuer will be back in the squad against Armenia on Sunday. “Manuel Neuer has resumed full training and is available tomorrow. Robin Gosens will miss the game, but is getting better. Kai Havertz has a slight flu and we have to wait if he can play tomorrow,” said Flick as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia.

“(Armenia) will try to press us in midfield, play a quick transition and bring their four attacking players into play. (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan and (Sargis) Adamyan are quick and technically good players, we know them from the Bundesliga. We need a good compact defense,” the manager said.

Germany Beat Lichtenstein 2-0 on September 2, while Armenia played a 0-0 draw against North Macedonia.

“Of course we cannot be happy with a 2-0 against Liechtenstein. But we’re at the beginning of a new path together, a new coach, new methods, so we need time. But the players showed good signs and willingness to implement the things we’ve talked about,” Flick stated.