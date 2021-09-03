MEP Loucas Fourlas issues statement on 30th anniversary of proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh

Member of the European Parliament Loucas Fourlas has issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh:

“On the occasion of the beginning of the new parliamentary term, as Chairman of the Armenia-European Parliament Friendship group, I wish to send a message of support and hope to the entire Armenian people.

I want to assure you that, here in the European Parliament, you have friends who support you and will stand by you. But I particularly want to address the people of Artsakh. I know how much you have suffered and how difficult the conditions are for you.

I want you to know that I and many other MEPs are on your side and we will never abandon you. You have every right and you must return safely and with dignity to your homeland.

We will continue to talk about your rights and demand the safe return of all prisoners of war to their families.

Dear friends, let me assure that I will continue to be your voice in the European Parliament.”