Armenian national team arrives in Stuttgart

On September 3, the Armenian national team has arrived in Stuttgart, Germany on a charter flight.

The Armenian team is set to face Germany on September 5 in the fifth round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification.

Our national team will stay at the Althof Hotel in Stuttgart.



Today the Armenian national team will hold its first training in Stuttgart.

Armenia played a 0-0 draw with North Macedonia on Thursday.

Armenia retains the first place in Group J with 10 points. Germany currently sits second in the group with 9 points. North Macedonia comes third with 7 points.