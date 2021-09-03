Armenia need strong support from international partners to ensure return of POWs – Minister of Justice

Armenia needs strong support from international partners to ensure the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan said during the meeting with the head of delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Armenia Thierry Ribo.



The Minister praised the ICRC mission during after the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan by visiting Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan and ensuring their contacts with the families.

The head of the ICRC delegation presented the activities carried out by the organization in the post-war period and touched upon other issues of mutual interest.



At the request of the guest, Karen Andreasyan referred to the reform agenda of the Ministry of Justice, highlighted the program of rehabilitation of the penitentiary system aimed at protecting the rights of persons held in penitentiaries and improving the management system.



During the meeting, the interlocutors stressed their readiness to further deepen the existing cooperation between the two institutions.