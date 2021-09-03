50 Diaspora professionals join the Armenian Government

Another 50 highly qualified Diaspora Armenian professionals from 20 countries are joining the Armenian Government.



The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has commenced its 2021 iGorts program, which, for the second year in a row, will allow Diaspora Armenian professionals to work in Armenia’s state administration system.



Today program director Liana Simonyan introduced the new iGorts participants to the agencies where they will work.



Experienced American-Armenian professional Marina Nercessian (Boston University) and Syrian-Armenian Hagop Makdis (Aleppo University) joined the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.



Estonian-Armenian Alina Ovanesso (University of Tartu) and Russian-Armenian Arevik Margaryan (Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration) will work at the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.

American-Armenian Vahe Avagyan (Columbia University) and Russian-Armenian Argishti Ginoyan (Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration) joined the staff of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The professionals will arrive throughout September and join in the work of about 20 state agencies. The professionals will work in those departments for one year, implementing programs and developing strategies and new ideas.