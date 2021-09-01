Armenian contract serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting in Yeraskh direction

On September 1, at around 11:10 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, firing from sniper rifles and firearms at the Armenian positions in the Ararat region, particularly in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

Contract serviceman, junior sergeant Gegham Sahakyan. born in 1982, was killed in the shooting.



The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss, expresses support to Gegham Sahakyan’s family and friends.



The Ministry of Defense strongly condemns the actions of the Azerbaijani side and warns that they will not go unanswered.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the aggravation of the situation,” the Defense Ministry said.