Senator Menendez meets Armenian community leaders in Cyprus

At the invitation of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Vartkes Mahdessian, Representative of the Armenian community in the Cyprus House of Representatives, attended an award ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate H.E. Robert Menendez was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III.

Senator Menendez accompanied by Vartkes Mahdessian, met with leading members of the Armenian community of Cyprus, where the Representative of the Armenian community presented him a plaque as a token of appreciation, for his leading role in the very important and historic decision of the US to recognize the Armenian Genocide and his ongoing active support to the Armenian nation.