No talks on peace treaty with Azerbaijan – Armenian FM

There are currently no negotiations on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“The Azerbaijani authorities had better concentrate on the implementation of agreements reached earlier under the statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“There are currently no negotiations on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. If they start at some point in the future, they should include the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh based on the principles stipulated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the Armenian FM said.