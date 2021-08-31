Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry aims to cover up criminal acts against civilian population of Armenia – Ombudsman

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan aims to cover up their criminal acts against the civilian population of Armenia, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani Defense Ministrty issued a statement, denying the “undeniable facts” of Azerbaijani servicemen deliberately setting fires in the vicinity of the Armenian villages of Sotk and Kut in Gegharkunik province.

Arman Tatoyan says all facts were passed on to the Ombudsman’s staff by the villagers and were thoroughly verified from several sources, including objective evidence.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan aims to cover up their criminal acts against the civilian population of Armenia, especially in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,

and their armed forces must rule out violations of the rights of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” the Ombudsman stated.

He emphasized that Armenia’s Human Rights Defender publishes only solid facts and there is more to be published. The Ombudsman sends all facts to international organizations.