Azerbaijan fails to fulfill provisions of trilateral statement – Armenian FM

Tension in the South Caucasus pertain due to the destructive policy of Azerbaijan, which fails to fulfill the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9 on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“Stability in our region is our strategy, and we are ready for an active dialogue in this direction. However, a rather tense situation pertains in the region, and this is largely predetermined by Azerbaijan’s destructive policy,” the Foreign Minister said.

“Baku is not fulfilling its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which was achieved through personal efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, “he said.