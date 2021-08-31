Armenian national team holds first training in Skopje (video)

The Armenian national team held its first training session in North Macedonia, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sargis Adamyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, André Calisir, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Arshak Koryan joined the team in Skopje.

Armenia are set to face North Macedonia in the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Group J.

The match will take place at Todor Proeski Stadium in Skopje. The kickoff is at 22:45 (Yerevan time).

The fifth round Germany-Armenia match will take place on September 5 at 22:45 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart, and the Armenia-Liechtenstein match will take place on September 8 at 20:00.