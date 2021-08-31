Armenian FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss the situation after intrusion of Azerbaijani forces

On a working visit to Moscow, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Stanislav Zas discussed in detail the dynamics of changes taking place at the regional and international levels, which have a direct impact on the vital interests of the CSTO member states.

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to the situation created by the intrusion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. Both sides stressed the need for a speedy resolution and de-escalation of the situation.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the forthcoming presidency of Armenia in the CSTO will make active efforts to develop and strengthen the potential of the organization. Stanislav Zas assured that the CSTO Secretariat will make all the necessary efforts to advance the priorities of the Armenian presidency in the CSTO.