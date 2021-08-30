FIFA World Cup qualification: Armenian team off to North Macedonia

On August 30, the Armenian national team left for Skopje, where the it is set to face North Macedonia in the fourth round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group stage.

André Calisir, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Arshak Koryan and Sargis Adamyan will join the team today in North Macedonia. Stanislav Buchn, Artyom Avanesyan, Ishkhan Geloyan will join the team tomorrow, and Varazdat Haroyan on September 2.

The team has left for Skopije with the following squad:

Goalkeepers:

David Yurchenko – Alashkert

Anatoly Ayvazov – Urartu

Arsen Beglaryan – Urartu

Defenders:

Kamo Hovhannisyan – Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Arman Hovhannisyan – Pyunik

Taron Voskanyan – Alashkert

Hrayr Mkoyan – Ararat

David Terteryan – Ararat-Armenia

Midfielders:

Tigran Barseghyan – Astana (Kazakhstan)

Khoren Bayramyan – Rostov (Russia)

Solomon Ime Udo – Atyrau (Kazakhstan)

Eduard Spertsyan – Krasnodar (Russia)

David Davidyan – Khimki (Russia)

Artak Grigoryan – Alashkert

Wbeymar Angulo – Ararat-Armenia

Zhirayr Shaghoyan – Ararat-Armenia

Erik Vardanyan – Pyunik

Forwards:

Alexander Karapetyan – Noah

The Armenian national team will play three matches in September. The match between North Macedonia and Armenia in the fourth round of Group J of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will take place on September 2 at 22:45 (Yerevan time) at the Todor Proeski Stadium in Skopje.

The fifth round Germany-Armenia match will take place on September 5 at 22:45 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart, and the Armenia-Liechtenstein match will take place on September 8 at 20:00.