FIFA World Cup qualification: Armenian team off to North Macedonia

On August 30, the Armenian national team left for Skopje, where the it is set to face North Macedonia in the fourth round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group stage.
André Calisir, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Arshak Koryan and Sargis Adamyan will join the team today in North Macedonia. Stanislav Buchn, Artyom Avanesyan, Ishkhan Geloyan will join the team tomorrow, and Varazdat Haroyan on September 2.
The team has left for Skopije with the following squad:
Goalkeepers:
David Yurchenko – Alashkert
Anatoly Ayvazov – Urartu
Arsen Beglaryan – Urartu
Defenders:
Kamo Hovhannisyan – Kairat (Kazakhstan)
Arman Hovhannisyan – Pyunik
Taron Voskanyan – Alashkert
Hrayr Mkoyan – Ararat
David Terteryan – Ararat-Armenia
Midfielders:
Tigran Barseghyan – Astana (Kazakhstan)
Khoren Bayramyan – Rostov (Russia)
Solomon Ime Udo – Atyrau (Kazakhstan)
Eduard Spertsyan – Krasnodar (Russia)
David Davidyan – Khimki (Russia)
Artak Grigoryan – Alashkert
Wbeymar Angulo – Ararat-Armenia
Zhirayr Shaghoyan – Ararat-Armenia
Erik Vardanyan – Pyunik
Forwards:
Alexander Karapetyan – Noah
The Armenian national team will play three matches in September. The match between North Macedonia and Armenia in the fourth round of Group J of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will take place on September 2 at 22:45 (Yerevan time) at the Todor Proeski Stadium in Skopje.
The fifth round Germany-Armenia match will take place on September 5 at 22:45 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart, and the Armenia-Liechtenstein match will take place on September 8 at 20:00.