COAF SMART Center in Lori hosts SpaceCamp-2021 for students

The COAF SMART Center in Lori hosts SpaceCamp-2021 – a summer camp for Armenian students, recipients of medals and diplomas at international and republican Olympiads in

The event is part of the government’s plans to develop science-based economy and industry. It is implemented on the initiative of and with funding from the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia, in cooperation with AYAS NGO, the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) and the Armenian Rocket Model Association Foundation.

The opening ceremony of SpaceCamp-2021 took place on August 29. Representative of the Ministry, Head of the Science Camp Mary Zakaryan noted that the goal of SpaceCamp-2021 is to use the existing scientific potential of Armenia to guide future students with exceptional knowledge of space science, in choosing their future profession.

The educational program of the camp has been prepared by the founder-president of AYAS space company Avetik Grigoryan.

During the four days of the camp, the participants will combine theoretical and practical exercises and will enrich their knowledge in a number of directions such as astronomy, space technology and cosmology through intellectual games.