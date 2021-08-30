Armenian DM briefs Chinese Ambassador on situation in border regions

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Fan Yong.



The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China congratulated Arshak Karapetyan on his appointment as Minister of Defense and wished him new success in his responsible state mission.



During the meeting, the the Defense Minister briefed the Ambassador on the regional situation, presented the recent developments in Armenia’s border regions.



The parties praised the Armenian-Chinese cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, educational and other spheres. The process of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and future programs were also discussed.

