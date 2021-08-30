Armenian Defense Minister briefs US Ambassador on Azerbaijani provocations

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Lynn Tracy, accompanied by the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission to Armenia and the newly appointed Military Attaché․



At the request of the US Ambassador, the Minister of Defense presented the situation on the borders of Armenia, emphasizing the regular provocations by Azerbaijan. Arshak Karapetyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to settle the issues peacefully and stressed the determination of Armenia to protect its borders and territorial integrity.



During the meeting, reference was made to the possibilities of giving a new impetus to the Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sphere. The parties expressed readiness to continue effective cooperation in areas of mutual interest.