Azerbaijani forces open fire in Sotk direction

On August 29, starting from 00:20, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions in the Gegharkunik region, particularly in the Sotk section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Armenian forces undertook retaliatory actions, which was followed by two hours of shootout.

At 02.25 an ambulance approached the Azerbaijani positions, after which the Armenian side stopped the firing, allowing the enemy to evacuate the wounded.