Armenian soldier wounded as Azerbaijani forces open fire on Defense Army positions in Artsakh

On August 28, at around 3:20 pm, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, violating the ceasefire and opening fire on the positions of the Defense Army located in the Taghavard settlement of Artsakh, the Defense Army reports.

Private of the Defense Army Argishti Shahnazaryan was wounded in the shooting.

The enemy’s fire was silenced by the counter-actions of the Defense Army units.