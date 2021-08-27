French Ambassador honored with a medal of the Armenian Foreign Ministry

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates the privileged relations with France and the close dialogue at the highest level.

The interlocutors referred to the cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as the prospects of its strengthening and expansion.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jonathan Lacotte discussed in detail the situation in Artsakh, emphasizing the need to resume the negotiation process for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict under the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Տhe situation created as a result of the invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia from May 2021 by the Azerbaijani armed forces was discussed in detail.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his sincere appreciation to Jonathan Lacotte, who is completing his mission in Armenia, for his efforts and activities. For his significant contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-French relations, Minister Mirzoyan awarded Ambassador Lacotte the Medal of Honor of the First Degree of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.