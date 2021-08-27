Azerbaijan’s actions aimed at discrediting the peace agenda brought forward by Armenia – PM

Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at discrediting the peace agenda brought forward by Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“From the political point of view, it’s unequivocal that the action is aimed at striking a blow to the peace agenda we have brought forward and discredit that agenda” the PM said.

“The actions contradict the agreements reached in December 2020, and I hope that the situation will be settled as soon as possible,” Pashinyan said.

The comments come as Azerbaijani servicemen keep the main roads leading to the southern part of Armenia’s Syunik province blocked.

“Azerbaijan’s behavior shows that similar incidents can reoccur in the future. Our services must be on alert. On the other hand, we need strong nerves and we must develop out strategic line – the peace agenda – and push it forward.

The Prime Minister said the situation on the roads of Syunik “was not unpredictable to us.”

“In this period we have been working on the formation of new infrastructure, and will continue to work in that direction,” Pashinyan said.

He added, however, that the opening of roads could become a good symbol of regional stability.

“The Azerbaijani side keeps insisting that the created situation is connected with an incident, which saw a serviceman of the Azerbaijani border service stabbed. Out preliminary investigation has shown that the Armenian side is in no way involved in the alleged incident,” he said.





Nikol Pashinyan noted that if the Azerbaijani side has specific information, it could pass it to us.



“We are ready for a joint investigation involving representatives of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.” He added.