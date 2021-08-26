Sen. Menendez meets Armenian community leaders in Greece

Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine, met with the President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karampetian and Greek Armenian community leaders during the Senator’s visit to Greece, reports the Armeninian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Karampetian, who is a Greece-native, and the Armenian delegation thanked Senator Menendez for supporting expanded aid to Artsakh/Armenia, zeroing out military aid to Azerbaijan, and for his decades of proactive leadership that led to the 2019 unanimous U.S. Senate recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Karampetian also reviewed the efforts of the Armenian National Committee of Greece and European Armenian Federation to bolster Artsakh and Armenia safety and security strengthen ties with Europe.

During his visit to Greece, Senator Menendez is scheduled to meet with a series of Greek officials, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to review a broad range of shared U.S.-Greece policy priorities.