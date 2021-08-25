UN Secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashonyan on appointment

UN Secretary General António Guterres sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of Armenia. The message runs as follows,

”Excellency,

Pleaseaccept my congratulations on your reappointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. The recent parliamentary elections, whose quality international observer missions assessed highly, and for which the United Nations provided technical support, further contributed to the democratic development of Armenia. I look forward to the continued progress of Armenia along the important path of democratic reform under your leadership.

The United Nations, including through the Resident Coordinator and Country Team in Yerevan, is pleased to continue its partnership with the Government and people of Armenia towards inclusive growth and the successful implementaiton of the full breadth and scope of the Sustainable Development Goals. The recent launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025 presents an excellent basis for reinvigorated collaboration.

I would like to take this opportunity to also reaffirm the full support of the United Nations for peace and dialogue efforts in the region, particularly under the format of the Co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Euroope. The United Nations stands ready to provide long-term support in promoting dialogue, respect for human rights, reconciliation and peacebuilding, enabling conditions for the implementation of the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development, and the establishment of sustained peace and prosperity in the region.

For the first time, the UN Secretariat has achieved gender equality in the level of high-ranking officials, moving towards equality at all levels of the organization. I continue to urge all the Member States to make similar efforts, and I hope that under your leadership, Armenia will make progress over the issue of equality of women in senior government positions and all other levels, as well as will work to continually improve the meaningful participation of women in public life.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”