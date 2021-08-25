No stabbing incident: Armenia MoD refutes Azerbaijani reports

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied the reports of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side has been spreading information alleging that two Armenian servicemen attacked an Azerbaijani serviceman in the south-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stabbed him with a bayonet.

“The mentioned information is an absolute falsification – another misinformation of the Azerbaijani side, the Defense Ministry said, adding that no Armenian servicemen were involved in any such incident.