La Liga posts in Armenian to congratulate Varazdat Haroyan on birthday

Spanish La Liga has posted in Armenia to congratulate Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan on birthday.

“Varazdat Haroyan, the central defender of the Armenian national team and Cadiz, celebrates his 29th birthday today,” reads a post on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

On 27 May 2021, Cadiz announced the signing of Haroyan from Astana, on a two-year contract, with Astana confirming his departure from their club on 24 June 2021. He made his La Liga debut for Cadiz, starting in a 1-1 draw against Levante on 14 August 2021.