FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Caparrós names Armenia squad, Mkhitaryan invited

Head coach Joaquin Caparrós has published the list of players invited to the Armenian national team.

Ararat-Armenia midfielder Artyom Avanesyan and Russian Baltika striker Ishkhan Geloyan have been invited to the Armenian national team for the first time. Ararat defender Hrayr Mkoyan has also been invited to the national team after a long break.

Goalkeepers:

David Yurchenko – Alashkert

Anatoly Ayvazov – Urartu

Arsen Beglaryan – Urartu

Defenders:

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan – Anorthosis (Cyprus)

Kamo Hovhannisyan – Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Varazdat Haroyan – Cadiz (Spain)

André Calisir- Silkeborg (Denmark)

Arman Hovhannisyan – Pyunik

Taron Voskanyan – Alashkert

Hrayr Mkoyan – Ararat

David Terteryan – Ararat-Armenia

Midfielders:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma (Italy)

Tigran Barseghyan – Astana (Kazakhstan)

Vahan Bichakhchyan – Zilina (Slovakia)

Khoren Bayramyan – Rostov (Russia)

Solomon Ime Udo – Atyrau (Kazakhstan)

Eduard Spertsyan – Krasnodar (Russia)

Arshak Koryan – Orenburg (Russia)

David Davidyan – Khimki (Russia)

Artak Grigoryan – Alashkert

Wbeymar Angulo – Ararat-Armenia

Zhirayr Shaghoyan – Ararat-Armenia

Artyom Avanesyan – Ararat-Armenia

Erik Vardanyan – Pyunik

Forwards:

Sargis Adamyan – Hoffenheim (Germany)

Ishkhan Geloyan – Baltika (Russia)

Alexander Karapetyan – Noah

The Armenian national team will play three matches in September. The match between North Macedonia and Armenia in the fourth round of Group J of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will take place on September 2 at 22:45 (Yerevan time) at the Todor Proeski Stadium in Skopje.

The fifth round Germany-Armenia match will take place on September 5 at 22:45 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart, and the Armenia-Liechtenstein match will take place on September 8 at 20:00.

The Armenian national team will start preparing for the upcoming matches on August 29 at the FFA Technical Center / Football Academy.