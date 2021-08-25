Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and violin virtuoso Sergey Khachatryan to perform at InClassica Festival in Dubai

In the framework of the InClassica Festival, the Dubai Opera will host the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the celebrated violinist Sergey Khachatryan on September 5, 2021, The musicians will perform great Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto under the baton of the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

Written in 1940, Aram Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto has been largely performed worldwide, fascinating thousands of audiences around the globe.

The 10th InClassica International Music Festival in Dubai is implemented by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC),led by President Konstantin Ishkhanov and SAMIT (Show Art Music International Tours) EVENT.

Alexey Shor is featured as the Composer-in-Residence of the festival, while 38 world-famous soloists, 7 leading orchestras and 12 conductors will participate in the festival.