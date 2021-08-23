Armenian serviceman believed to have crossed to Azerbaijani side – MoD

An Armenian servicemen is believed to have crossed to the Azerbaijani side.

The Ministry of Defense says on August 22, at around 9:00 pm, Senior Lieutenant Arthur Davidyan left the place of permanent deployment without the permission of his superior command.

According to preliminary information, Senior Lieutenant Davidyan got lost in the terrain in poor visibility and crosses to the Azerbaijani side.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, steps are being taken with the mediation of the Russian side to confirm the presence of military service on the Azerbaijani side.