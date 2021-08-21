Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation in the region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

The interlocutors discussed the situation and the recent developments in the region. The leaders of the two countries emphasized the importance of the resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship aimed at a comprehensive political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated the efforts made by President Macron towards establishing lasting peace and stability in the region.

The parties also touched upon dynamics of the bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for deepening cooperation in a wide range of areas