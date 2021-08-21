FM Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan

On August 21, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan wished success to Ararat Mirzoyan in the important job of addressing foreign policy challenges.

The interlocutors touched upon the situation in Artsakh and the steps being undertaken to address the existing humanitarian and social issues, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the constant communication and cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh in this regard.

Minister Mirzoyan and President Harutyunyan stressed the imperative of resuming the peace process, as well as achieving a lasting and just political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. They have specifically underlined the importance of recognizing the right of the people of Artsakh to life and self-determination in their historical homeland.

The situation resulting from the provocative actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces was also discussed during the meeting.