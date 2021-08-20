Azerbaijanis destroy statue of Soviet Armenian Marshal Armenak Khanperyants

Azerbaijanis continue the policy of cultural genocide in the occupied territories of Artsakh. The Azerbaijani military keep destroying not only the Armenian churches, khachkars, monuments dedicated to the First Artsakh War, the Armenian cemeteries, but also Soviet monuments dedicated to the Great Patriotic War.

The satellite images taken in July 2021 show that that Azerbaijanis have destroyed the statue of Soviet Hero, Marshal of Aviation Sergei Khudyakov (Armenak Khanperyants), war.karabakhrecords.info reports.

A comparison of photographs taken before and after the 44-day war of 2020 shows that the bust of the Marshal and his MiG-17 in the village of Mets Tagher (Hadrut Region) were vandalized after the village was seized by the Azerbaijani side. The village was occupied after the signing of a tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, in violation of paragraph 4 on the cessation of hostilities.

Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan confirmed earlier that statues of other participants and commanders of the Great Patriotic War, Admiral Isakov and Colonel General Sergei Sardarov were also vandalized in the village of Azokh.