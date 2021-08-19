Three soldiers found dead – Armenia MoD

On August 19, at around 2:15 am, the bodies of privates of the Armenian Armed Forces Murad Ashot Muradyan (born in 2002), Levon Rafael Harutyunyan (born in 2002) and Gor Artak Sahakyan (born in 2002) were found in a guard post of a military unit located in the south-eastern direction of the republic.

The soldiers had gunshot wounds. Investigation into the circumstances of the incident are under way.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to the families and friends of the soldiers.