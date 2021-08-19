Putin informs Macron about implementation of agreements on Nagorno Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the implementation of the trilateral statements on Nagorno Karabakh of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

The leaders of the two countries held a phone conversation today, the Kremlin reports.

It was stated that the situation in the region is generally stable, steps are being taken to restore economic and transport links in the South Caucasus and meet the humanitarian needs of the population.

The parties expressed their commitment to further joint work on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, primarily within the OSCE Minsk Group.