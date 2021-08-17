Russian Ambassador visits Yeraskh section of Armenian border

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin visited an archaeological excavation site in the village of Pokr Vedi in Ararat province as he continues to travel across Armenia with family during the vacation.

During the trip the Ambassador visited separate sections of the Armenian border, including the village of Yeraskh, where he met with the Russian and Armenian border guards of the Ararat border detachment of the Border Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia

Visiting one of the outposts, Ambassador Kopyrkin and his family laid flowers at the bust of border guard Koryakov, who died in a battle with saboteurs who had infiltrated from Turkey in 1948.