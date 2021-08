Magnitude 3.1 earthquake was registered 13 km northeast of the village of Bavra in Armenia’s Shirak province, near the Armenian-Georgian border at 09:43 local time (05:43 Greenwich time).

The quake measured 4 in the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt on the villages of Bavra and Ghazanchi in Shirak province, and the village of Metsavna in Lori province.