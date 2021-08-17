Armenia will consistently defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity – MFA

The Republic of Armenia will consistently defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and life in their homeland, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani armed forces undertook provocative actions in the border areas of the Republic of Armenia, near Yeraskh settlement, near Sev Lake in Syunik region and in Gegharkunik region, targeting the civilian population of the bordering settlements. The armed forces of Azerbaijan continued the shelling with weapons of various calibers in the direction of Sotk in the Gegharkunik region.

“On August 16, as a result of the shelling by the armed forces of Azerbaijan in the direction of Yeraskh, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia Vahan Tatosyan was killed by sniper shot, private of the Armed Forces Arman Hakobyan was fatally wounded by the enemy in the direction of Gegharkunik region. On August 17, another serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia was wounded,” the Ministry noted.

It expressed deepest condolences and support to the families and relatives of the killed servicemen and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded serviceman.

“It is noteworthy that these actions are accompanied by the threats of the Azerbaijani top leadership towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and use of force against Artsakh,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“We strongly condemn the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side, which are clearly aimed at undermining the efforts towards de-escalation and hindering regional security and peace. They are aimed at preventing the resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as disrupting the regional unblocking process and the opening of all means of communication,” it added.

“The Republic of Armenia will consistently defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and life in their homeland,” the statement concluded.