Uruguay to open Embassy in Armenia

Valuing the Armenian-Uruguayan relations of the past 30 years, Uruguay has decided to open an embassy in Armenia, the country’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said at a joint press conference with Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Grigoryan.

“Undoubtedly, our paths will continue together, with the hope that we will have a common vision for the future,” said the Uruguayan Foreign Minister.

“It will be beneficial for both sides, it will help achieve their prospects, defending bilateral interests,” said Francisco Bustillo.