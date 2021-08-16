PoliticsTop

Uruguay to open Embassy in Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 16, 2021, 15:38
Less than a minute

Valuing the Armenian-Uruguayan relations of the past 30 years, Uruguay has decided to open an embassy in Armenia, the country’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said at a joint press conference with Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Grigoryan.

“Undoubtedly, our paths will continue together, with the hope that we will have a common vision for the future,” said the Uruguayan Foreign Minister.

“It will be beneficial for both sides, it will help achieve their prospects, defending bilateral interests,” said Francisco Bustillo.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 16, 2021, 15:38
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button