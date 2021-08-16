Dubai to host “Made in Armenia” expo

A four-day exhibition “Made in Armenia” will be held in Dubai within the framework of the Expo 2020 Dubai to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The Ministry of Economy invites all Armenian companies and producers to participate in the expo. It will provide an opportunity to present Armenian goods and services on the world market, to establish new strong business ties, meet with potential foreign partners and investors.

Armenian companies operating in the following spheres can present their goods and services in the exhibition space of about 2,880 square meters:



• Food and drink (wine)

• Light industry

• Jewelry

• High and information technologies

• Tourism

• Media, film production