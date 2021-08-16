Armenian serviceman killed by Azerbaijani sniper fire

Armenian serviceman Vahan Tatosyan (born in 1975) was killed by Azerbaijani sniper fire at 09:50 this morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook a provocation in the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the Yeraskh section.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

As a result of the retaliatory actions taken by the Armenian side, the enemy suffered losses, the Ministry said.